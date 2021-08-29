Cancel
San Manuel, AZ

Events on the San Manuel calendar

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Manuel calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Manuel area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHxin_0bgSodcX00

Beginner Overnighter to Catalina State Park

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11570 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85737

A beginner overnighter to Catalina State Park. A bike campout designed to be fun and easy for your first one. Everyone is welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzGpk_0bgSodcX00

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Comedian Elijah Howard ft. Josiah Osego @ CCP

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 15930 North Oracle Road, Catalina, AZ 85739

LA Comedian Elijah Howard is headlining Catalina Craft Pizza on Saturday, Sept 18 @ 8 pm ft. Josiah Osego. Seating is limited so reserve now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMdOl_0bgSodcX00

TMC HealthCare CardioVascular Symposium 2021

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3800 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718

We're back!! The 2021 TMC HealthCare CardioVascular Symposium will return to in-person at the Westin La Paloma, Saturday Oct. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjHps_0bgSodcX00

Stagazing Agua Caliente Park (October)

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 12325 East Roger Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers for an evening under the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5vbm_0bgSodcX00

September Business Meeting

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 13005 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85739

Monthly Business Meeting featuring candidates for statewide office & National Spokeswoman for the National Police Association.

