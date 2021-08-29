Events on the San Manuel calendar

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Manuel calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Manuel area:

Beginner Overnighter to Catalina State Park Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11570 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85737

A beginner overnighter to Catalina State Park. A bike campout designed to be fun and easy for your first one. Everyone is welcome!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 15930 North Oracle Road, Catalina, AZ 85739

LA Comedian Elijah Howard is headlining Catalina Craft Pizza on Saturday, Sept 18 @ 8 pm ft. Josiah Osego. Seating is limited so reserve now

TMC HealthCare CardioVascular Symposium 2021 Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3800 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718

We're back!! The 2021 TMC HealthCare CardioVascular Symposium will return to in-person at the Westin La Paloma, Saturday Oct. 23.

Stagazing Agua Caliente Park (October) Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 12325 East Roger Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers for an evening under the stars.

September Business Meeting Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 13005 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85739

Monthly Business Meeting featuring candidates for statewide office & National Spokeswoman for the National Police Association.