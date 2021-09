World number one Novak Djokovic’s bid for the calendar grand slam is under way, although not without a fright.The 20-time major champion dropped the second set to 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune, and only a nasty bout of cramp prevented the youngster inflicting more damage.Ashleigh Barty also got off to a winning start against Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.Meanwhile, Britain’s Emma Raducanu followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the US Open.Picture...