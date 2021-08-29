Cancel
Lutcher, LA

Coming soon: Lutcher events

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 5 days ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are coming to Lutcher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

Louisiana Outdoor Expo

Gonzales, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9039 S St Landry Ave, Gonzales, LA

Interested in finding out more about the current and upcoming events at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center? Take a look and join us for these events!

The JNC Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend

Vacherie, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2455 LA-18, Vacherie, LA 70090

The JNC Foundation would like to present our 1st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend! Please join us for fun, fellowship, and education.

Novel Conversations

Gonzales, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 708 S Irma Blvd, Gonzales, LA

Novel Conversations online book club is hosted on goodreads.com and consists of four weekly chats. If you are interested in joining, call (225) 673-8699 to see if space is available.

Boondocks

French Settlement, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Boondocks Hosted By Drama Kings. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at French Settlement., Live Music

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 357 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

