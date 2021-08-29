Moscow events coming soon

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are lining up on the Moscow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moscow:

70's Singing with the Sistars & Brothers Lip Sync Production Collierville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 347 South Center Street, Collierville, TN 38017

Come dressed in your 70s gear, have some fun and enjoy the show. Concessions will be available. Prize for the best 70s costume! BYOB

Knowing Who You Are in Christ Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 S Houston Levee Rd, Collierville, TN

While most believers want to live Christ-centered lives, we accidentally fall into our culture’s subtle trap of constant striving and self-effort rather than realizing who we are as sons and...

District 10 (Shelby County ) Meeting Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The District 10 (Shelby County) meeting is August 11th at 7pm at the Collierville VFW. A meal will be served at 6:30pm for $5 dollars. Come out and hear how the 4 VFW posts are serving the 50,000...

Concealed Carry Handgun Permit Course – Collierville, TN Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 4640 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville, TN

Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon or firearm for self-defense? Do you want the protection of reciprocity laws when you travel out of state? Carrying a firearm for...

Blues on the Porch with Robert Kimbrough, Sr Holly Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Robert Kimbrough, Sr. and his band bring their blues to the Elvis Luau at Graceland Too! It's sure to be a great time!