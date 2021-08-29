Cancel
Paonia calendar: Events coming up

Paonia Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paonia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ct3_0bgSoMoI00

Fairgrounds StoryWalk®

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The July-August StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Around the World on a Kangaroo by Lee David Daniels. A story of three friends who befriend a magic kangaroo that can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlMqj_0bgSoMoI00

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses

Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a guided mindful retreat at our hidden oasis, South Wind Equestrian and Retreat Center, north of Austin, Texas. Relax, Be Still.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01piuJ_0bgSoMoI00

Men's Retreat — Life Community Church

Cimarron, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 247 Co Rd 858, Cimarron, CO

Every year we get away to the wilderness and disconnect from our everyday life. This August we’re going to the YWAM base at Cimarron, CO. We’ll have guest speakers, great food, and plenty of time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ApWf_0bgSoMoI00

Tobacco Ceremony with John Matloky - Ceremonial Tipi

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Donation Event - Must download, sign & return waiver in advance. Friday Evening Tobacco Ceremony We will be exploring and using several different forms of Ceremonial Tobacco in use around the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322tPX_0bgSoMoI00

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at QUTORI

Paonia, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 40823 Colorado 133, Paonia, CO 81428

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia Dispatch

With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

