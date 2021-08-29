Live events Onawa — what’s coming up

(ONAWA, IA) Live events are coming to Onawa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onawa:

Sioux City, IA Concealed Carry Class Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.

August Monday Evening Yoga Class Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1019 10th St, Onawa, IA

THE DETAILS: Every Monday Evening in August 6:30 - 7:30 pm Classes will take place at Grace Dance Company, 1019 10th Street in Onawa, Iowa. INVESTMENT: If this is your first class with me, then...

Sign up for Scouting with Pack 85 - Logan, Iowa Logan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 W 4th St, Logan, IA

Does your child like adventure? To learn new things? Do you want them to be a part of something that teaches leadership skills, values, citizenship and service to community while having fun at the...

Question, Persuade, Refer | Sunnybrook Church, Sioux City Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 5601 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City, IA 51106

FREE 2-hour Basic Suicide Prevention Training hosted by Seasons Center for Behavioral Health

Memorial Service Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 L St, Tekamah, NE

Find the obituary of Thelma Joyce Grass (1944 - 2021) from Tekamah, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.