Onawa, IA

Live events Onawa — what’s coming up

Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 5 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) Live events are coming to Onawa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onawa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XN606_0bgSoIHO00

Sioux City, IA Concealed Carry Class

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIz2N_0bgSoIHO00

August Monday Evening Yoga Class

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1019 10th St, Onawa, IA

THE DETAILS: Every Monday Evening in August 6:30 - 7:30 pm Classes will take place at Grace Dance Company, 1019 10th Street in Onawa, Iowa. INVESTMENT: If this is your first class with me, then...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWppU_0bgSoIHO00

Sign up for Scouting with Pack 85 - Logan, Iowa

Logan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 W 4th St, Logan, IA

Does your child like adventure? To learn new things? Do you want them to be a part of something that teaches leadership skills, values, citizenship and service to community while having fun at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9uDt_0bgSoIHO00

Question, Persuade, Refer | Sunnybrook Church, Sioux City

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 5601 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City, IA 51106

FREE 2-hour Basic Suicide Prevention Training hosted by Seasons Center for Behavioral Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTDtQ_0bgSoIHO00

Memorial Service

Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 L St, Tekamah, NE

Find the obituary of Thelma Joyce Grass (1944 - 2021) from Tekamah, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Obituary#Dance#Grace Dance Company
