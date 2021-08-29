Live events Wells — what’s coming up
(WELLS, MN) Wells is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wells:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 21573 45th St, Waldorf, MN
Family-Friendly event out of the Metro and out in the land of Rocks and Cows. We will have fellowship and prayer starting at 10: am with a short church service at 11:30 am. Speakers will be from...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 75903 298th St, Ellendale, MN 56026
Join us on Sept 30th, October 1st & 2nd, 2021 at Harmony Park for the 9th Infrasound Festival!
Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Address: Exhibition Halls 4 & 5, Ground Floor, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50450
APHM International Healthcare Conference & Exhibition on 31/5 -2/6/2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for the 28th year.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 710 East 14th Street, Blue Earth, MN 56013
The Blue Earth REV Team is excited to invite you to town for a day of networking, delicious food, and inspirational messaging.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 124 Arrowhead Drive, Emmons, MN 56029
Create a lovely charcuterie board and learn how and what to fill it with, brought to you by The Painted Horse Studio and Grandma's Gourmets.
Comments / 0