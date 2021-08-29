Cancel
Wells, MN

Live events Wells — what’s coming up

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Wells is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Us6V_0bgSoHOf00

"We The People" Rally

Waldorf, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 21573 45th St, Waldorf, MN

Family-Friendly event out of the Metro and out in the land of Rocks and Cows. We will have fellowship and prayer starting at 10: am with a short church service at 11:30 am. Speakers will be from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwPdo_0bgSoHOf00

Infrasound Festival 2021

Ellendale, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 75903 298th St, Ellendale, MN 56026

Join us on Sept 30th, October 1st & 2nd, 2021 at Harmony Park for the 9th Infrasound Festival!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAJQc_0bgSoHOf00

APHM International Healthcare Conference and Exhibition 2022

Lake Mills, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: Exhibition Halls 4 & 5, Ground Floor, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50450

APHM International Healthcare Conference & Exhibition on 31/5 -2/6/2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for the 28th year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIxjO_0bgSoHOf00

Blue Earth Community Gathering

Blue Earth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 710 East 14th Street, Blue Earth, MN 56013

The Blue Earth REV Team is excited to invite you to town for a day of networking, delicious food, and inspirational messaging.

Charcuterie Boards with The Painted Horse Studio and Grandma's Gourmets

Emmons, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 Arrowhead Drive, Emmons, MN 56029

Create a lovely charcuterie board and learn how and what to fill it with, brought to you by The Painted Horse Studio and Grandma's Gourmets.

Wells Bulletin

Wells Bulletin

Wells, MN
With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

