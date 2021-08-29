Cancel
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Live events are coming to Canisteo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canisteo:

Wellsville Pro-Am

Wellsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3006 Riverside Dr, Wellsville, NY

Tee: Blue span (6,246 yds - Par 71) The Wellsville Country Club is a beautiful 18-Hole Golf Course & full service Restaurant & Bar with a newly renovated event facility...

Brianna Blankenship & Josh Whiteman @ The Sierra Inn

Swain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Brianna & Josh will be playing all of your favorite country tunes! Come on out!☀️

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Live in Concert

Hornell, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 7580 Seneca Road North, Hornell, NY 14843

The concert by Michael Charles and His Band takes you on a guitar driven journey through 38 years and 38 releases of original music

Western New York Bowhunting Festival – Sunday

Swain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2275 Co Rd 24, Swain, NY

Come see us at the Western New York Bowhunting Festival on Sunday, August 29th from 9am-2pm at Swain Resort!

Open House: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 215 W Washington St

Bath, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# R1335913 in Bath starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT.

ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

