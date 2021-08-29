Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

Tornillo events coming up

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 5 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Tornillo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tornillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WODJ_0bgSo40T00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate El Paso

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT98, El Paso, TX 79910

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixhq6_0bgSo40T00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckEBW_0bgSo40T00

El Paso: LEVEL UP - Summoning Tour with Space Wizard [18 & Over]

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

LEVEL UP'S - The Summoning Tour arrives at Green Door El Paso on Friday, October 22nd, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOLs5_0bgSo40T00

Funeral for Flaca: The Book Tour - SOCORRO, TX

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10167 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927

You're invited to the FUNERAL FOR FLACA Western U.S. book tour celebrating Emilly Prado's debut essay collection.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vdGv_0bgSo40T00

Ruud Next Level: Inverter Systems

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 11500 Rojas Drive, #Suite A, El Paso, TX 79927

In this short 2-hour class we will dive into the important factors of the Ruud 20 SEER Inverter outdoor unit .

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
29
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Tornillo, TX
City
Socorro, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Guided Meditation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy