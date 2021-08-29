Tornillo events coming up

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Tornillo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tornillo:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate El Paso El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT98, El Paso, TX 79910

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5! El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

LEVEL UP'S - The Summoning Tour arrives at Green Door El Paso on Friday, October 22nd, 2021.

Funeral for Flaca: The Book Tour - SOCORRO, TX El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10167 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927

You're invited to the FUNERAL FOR FLACA Western U.S. book tour celebrating Emilly Prado's debut essay collection.

Ruud Next Level: Inverter Systems El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 11500 Rojas Drive, #Suite A, El Paso, TX 79927

In this short 2-hour class we will dive into the important factors of the Ruud 20 SEER Inverter outdoor unit .