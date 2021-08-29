Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

Coming soon: Granby events

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 5 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0impt7_0bgSo37k00

Live Music at Heck's Tavern

Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

It doesn't get much better than live tunes, flavorful food, and tasty cocktails. That's why local musicians set the "tune" for fun-filled nights at Heck's Tavern. Enjoy live music performances...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SygL6_0bgSo37k00

Colorado Ag Water Summit 2021

Winter Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 730 Baker Drive, Winter Park, CO 80482

The Summit brings together agricultural leaders, water professionals, elected officials, and decision makers to discuss ag water issues.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqCXW_0bgSo37k00

Adults-Only Long Weekend in Late August

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Join us for a late-summer adults-only weekend at C Lazy U to focus on yourself or your significant other. Get outdoors and play like kids during Colorado's amazing late summer weather Enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I8ol_0bgSo37k00

Troublesome Fest

Grand Lake, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1117 Lake Ave, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Troublesome Fest, a rock and blues benefit concert and wildfire awareness event comes to Grand Lake, Colorado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucG6P_0bgSo37k00

Women's Fall Colors Adventure Retreat

Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

Get ready for a long weekend full of fun, friendship and adventure in the heart of the Rocky Mountains during the height of fall colors!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
11
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Granby, CO
City
Tabernash, CO
Grand Lake, CO
Government
Granby, CO
Government
City
Grand Lake, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Long Weekend#C Lazy U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy