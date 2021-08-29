Coming soon: Granby events
(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO
It doesn't get much better than live tunes, flavorful food, and tasty cocktails. That's why local musicians set the "tune" for fun-filled nights at Heck's Tavern. Enjoy live music performances...
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM
Address: 730 Baker Drive, Winter Park, CO 80482
The Summit brings together agricultural leaders, water professionals, elected officials, and decision makers to discuss ag water issues.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO
Join us for a late-summer adults-only weekend at C Lazy U to focus on yourself or your significant other. Get outdoors and play like kids during Colorado's amazing late summer weather Enjoy...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1117 Lake Ave, Grand Lake, CO 80447
Troublesome Fest, a rock and blues benefit concert and wildfire awareness event comes to Grand Lake, Colorado
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446
Get ready for a long weekend full of fun, friendship and adventure in the heart of the Rocky Mountains during the height of fall colors!
