Unionville, MO

Unionville calendar: Coming events

Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 5 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Unionville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRdon_0bgSnysL00

Betweentheropes, Talents 1

Albia, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 20 Stadionstraße, 52531 Übach-Palenberg

Box and kickboxevent. All eyes on the new generation. Strong participating fighters from Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Dont miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUQT8_0bgSnysL00

Prenatal Yoga + Tea

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

All mommies to be and anyone planning to become pregnant are invited to share in a prenatal yoga workshop. 💫 DESCRIPTION This workshop is designed to support and connect women who are preparing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HuW9_0bgSnysL00

Kirksville MO Mediumship Demonstration

Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 122 West Harrison Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

An Afternoon of Spirit Messages with Britney Buckwalter (a mediumship demonstration)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh7Ft_0bgSnysL00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Albia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

For those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wlJo_0bgSnysL00

TTT Quilt Show

Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 E Franklin St # 1, Bloomfield, IA

Quilt show, quilt raffle, food, bluegrass festival. At the Davis County Fairgrounds.

Unionville News Alert

Unionville News Alert

With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

