Unionville calendar: Coming events
(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Unionville:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 20 Stadionstraße, 52531 Übach-Palenberg
Box and kickboxevent. All eyes on the new generation. Strong participating fighters from Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Dont miss this!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO
All mommies to be and anyone planning to become pregnant are invited to share in a prenatal yoga workshop. 💫 DESCRIPTION This workshop is designed to support and connect women who are preparing...
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:30 PM
Address: 122 West Harrison Street, Kirksville, MO 63501
An Afternoon of Spirit Messages with Britney Buckwalter (a mediumship demonstration)
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
For those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking.'
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 101 E Franklin St # 1, Bloomfield, IA
Quilt show, quilt raffle, food, bluegrass festival. At the Davis County Fairgrounds.
Comments / 0