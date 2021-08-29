Unionville calendar: Coming events

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Unionville:

Betweentheropes, Talents 1 Albia, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 20 Stadionstraße, 52531 Übach-Palenberg

Box and kickboxevent. All eyes on the new generation. Strong participating fighters from Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Dont miss this!

Prenatal Yoga + Tea Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

All mommies to be and anyone planning to become pregnant are invited to share in a prenatal yoga workshop. 💫 DESCRIPTION This workshop is designed to support and connect women who are preparing...

Kirksville MO Mediumship Demonstration Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 122 West Harrison Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

An Afternoon of Spirit Messages with Britney Buckwalter (a mediumship demonstration)

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Albia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

For those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking.'

TTT Quilt Show Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 E Franklin St # 1, Bloomfield, IA

Quilt show, quilt raffle, food, bluegrass festival. At the Davis County Fairgrounds.