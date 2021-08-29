Davenport events coming soon

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Davenport area:

50-Year Reunion | Classes of 1970 & 1971 Cheney, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 616 Study Ln., Cheney, WA 99004

Join us for an in-person celebration for EWSC classes of 1970 & 1971.

Hi Flyers Square Dance Lessons Cheney, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 615 4th Street, Cheney, WA 99004

Come on in just for the smiles of it. Welcome to an evening of sillyness and smiling faces. We want you to join our happy group.

Seattle Football Giveaway! Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

Seattle Football Giveaway! is on Facebook. To connect with Seattle Football Giveaway!, join Facebook today.

Wrestling Family Picnic Cheney, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Let's picnic with our wrestling family next week! Sunday, August 29th from 4 to 7pm at Sutton Park. We'll provide the food and drink, you just bring your family and maybe some lawn chairs! Please...

Intro to Paper Marbling Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1921 N. Ash St., Spokane, WA 99205

Students will learn the basics of paper marbling that are the building blocks for most patterns.