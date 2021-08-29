Events on the Onalaska calendar

(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

Quilt Piecing 101 Tenino, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 291 Sussex Avenue West, Tenino, WA 98589

LEARN TO QUILT! Create a beautiful quilted pillow with heirloom fabrics ♥

Tenino Arts Creative Market Tenino, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 147 Olympia St N, Tenino, WA 98589

Tenino Arts Creative Market is a 2nd Saturday street fair of creative types and the wonderful works of art they bring to show and sell.

Washes and Layering Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 518 N Market Blvd, Chehalis, WA

Attend both or one! Sign up here https://checkout.square.site/buy/ODGJYTFBGCF7XNX6RCVUZ6ZX Session 1 will be my favorite way to learn a technique... I have found discovery with a simple/flexible...

General Auditions for 2021-2022 Season Centralia, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 226 W Center St, Centralia, WA

SIGN UP FOR AUDITIONS August 30 & 31, 2021; 7:00-9pm Note: these auditions are for actors 16+ REGISTER HERE: evergreenplayhouse.com/auditions A Modified General Auditions for actors 16 and older...

Crafty Creations Craft Fair Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

August Vendor Blender Craft Fair is on Facebook. To connect with August Vendor Blender Craft Fair, join Facebook today.