Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson wants trade to Miami, but will accept Carolina

By Armando Salguero
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as his legal status has parked a dark cloud over his 2021 playing status and possibly beyond, Deshaun Watson believes he’ll be traded before the regular-season begins in two weeks and hopes that trade will be to the Miami Dolphins, a source close to the player said Saturday. Watson,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

550K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Philadelphia Eagles#Outkick#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Cam Newton cut: 5 possible landing spots for veteran quarterback

The New England Patriots’ releasing Cam Newton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday as teams around the league began to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season. Newton is still a viable quarterback option for any team. He was thrust into a completely...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins, Ravens Reportedly Agree To Offensive Lineman Trade

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots. Well, it appears general manager Eric DeCosta isn’t done making deals. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Baltimore is sending offensive lineman Greg Mancz to Miami as part of a late-round pick...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ex-NFL scout asks, what is going on with the Miami Dolphins?

It has been rumored Dolphins have been interested in Texans’ quarterback (QB) Deshaun Watson, and now there are conflicting reports coming out of how much team owner, Stephen Ross, is involved in all of this?. A story broke on Pro Football talk today, which stated that according to a “league...

Comments / 0

Community Policy