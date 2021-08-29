Cancel
Meeker, CO

Live events Meeker — what’s coming up

Meeker Times
 5 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpP9N_0bgSnqoX00

International Overdose Awareness Day

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Washington St, Craig, CO

Help us bring awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day by celebrating those we've lost, those we've saved and those who have been affected by overdose. Clean and Sober Craig events build...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCgaM_0bgSnqoX00

Narcotics Anonymous

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 390 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Meeting is held in the Garage of Providence Recovery Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJXT9_0bgSnqoX00

Middle Colorado Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Lion's Park Circle, Rifle, CO 81650

This website/ticket purchase is for the IN-PERSON event, outdoors at the I-70 Rifle rest area. For online tickets, visit midcowatershed.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQIdF_0bgSnqoX00

Al-Anon Meeting

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Green St, Craig, CO

The Al-Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tItXf_0bgSnqoX00

Rising Strong™ Weekend Intensive Retreat

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 445 County Road 291, Rifle, CO 81650

Learn the transformative power of owning your story and writing a brave new ending using the research of Dr. Brené Brown

Meeker, CO
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

