Borrego Springs, CA

Events on the Borrego Springs calendar

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 5 days ago

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Borrego Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0df5SS_0bgSnle800

Project L.E.A.D After School - Mecca, CA 2021

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Description Desert Recreation District and Community Action Partnership presents the Thermal Project L.E.A.D "Linking Education, Advocacy and Development" after school program. The program will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYFI8_0bgSnle800

Open House: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 48135 Vista Cielo

La Quinta, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 219065841DA in Laguna de la Paz starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM PDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7nSQ_0bgSnle800

CampFI: Southwest 2021 Oct 8-11

Julian, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17606 Harrison Park Road, Julian, CA 92036

50+ Financial Independence Folks Long Weekend of Laid-Back Fellowship What's not to like? October 8-11, 2021 (Mon - Fri)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFtCW_0bgSnle800

Fall Festival & Grand Reopening at Horse of the Sun Ranch

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 28271 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Join us for an amazing day of fun, food, and festivities for the whole family. This is a free event for the San Diego community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VldoF_0bgSnle800

westcoast jamdemic dogg pound performing live

Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 49291 Grapefruit Boulevard, #STE 2, Coachella, CA 92236

dogg pound performing live at club milindo in coachella ca sunday sept 19th 30 dollar presale

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs, CA
With Borrego Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

