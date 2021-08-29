Onamia calendar: Events coming up

(ONAMIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Onamia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onamia:

7th Grade Orientation Day! Pierz, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Morrison, Pierz, MN

Attention parents of incoming 7th graders - save the date for our W.E.B. (Where Everyone Belongs) orientation day for our newest members of Healy High School. The day will start at noon and...

Hummingbird Wars Patio Watch Party Mora, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2752 215th Ave, Mora, MN

The hummingbirds are at their peak activity level. The adults are teaching the babies how to use the feeders, as well as showing them how to be ornery, territorial, sassy, and really entertaining...

TAPPED & CORKED - 6TH ANNUAL TASTING EVENT FUNDRAISER Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 Jackson Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

The 6th Annual Tapped and Corked Event, presented by The Brainerd Sports Boosters is happening!!

Silver & Fit Wellbeats Class Mora, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:05 AM

Address: 200 N 9th St, Mora, MN

Join a free Wellbeats fitness class at Welia Center! This class is for the active, athletic older adult, looking for a challenging free-standing workout. Increase heart health, muscle endurance...

Succulent Plant Pots Class $55 Mora, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2752 215th Ave, Mora, MN

This is a two-part class taught by Debrisware Pottery Arts and Crafts. SESSION ONE Friday August 27th 6pm you will form and glaze THREE succulent pots. Then the pots will be fired, and returned to...