Argos, IN

Argos events calendar

Argos Times
Argos Times
 5 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Argos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Argos:

Kewanna Public Library Board Meeting

Kewanna, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

All Kewanna Public Library Board meetings are open to the public.

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Plymouth, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1305 West Harrison Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

Starke County Tourism Tails & Trails

Knox, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 10655 East Division Road, Knox, IN 46534

Starke County Tourism is showcasing a hidden gem, bring your dog to the Starke County Forest for a walk in the woods.

Blueberry Festival Helicopter Rides 2021

Plymouth, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 Airport Rd, Plymouth, IN 46563

Enjoy a helicopter ride over the Marshall County Blueberry Festival, Plymouth Indiana.

Lights, Camera, Action! Movie Weekend

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7719 Redwood Rd, Plymouth, IN

Movies are a fun way to connect with each other. This weekend at Jellystone Park™ we will build on those connections with so many movie fun activities. We will start with a “drive-up” movie at the...

Argos Times

Argos Times

Argos, IN
With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

