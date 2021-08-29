Argos events calendar

(ARGOS, IN) Argos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Argos:

Kewanna Public Library Board Meeting Kewanna, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

All Kewanna Public Library Board meetings are open to the public.

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group Plymouth, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1305 West Harrison Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

Starke County Tourism Tails & Trails Knox, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 10655 East Division Road, Knox, IN 46534

Starke County Tourism is showcasing a hidden gem, bring your dog to the Starke County Forest for a walk in the woods.

Blueberry Festival Helicopter Rides 2021 Plymouth, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 Airport Rd, Plymouth, IN 46563

Enjoy a helicopter ride over the Marshall County Blueberry Festival, Plymouth Indiana.

Lights, Camera, Action! Movie Weekend Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7719 Redwood Rd, Plymouth, IN

Movies are a fun way to connect with each other. This weekend at Jellystone Park™ we will build on those connections with so many movie fun activities. We will start with a “drive-up” movie at the...