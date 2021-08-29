Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Oakridge calendar: Coming events

Oakridge Times
 5 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Oakridge calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Tfzy_0bgSnQ3l00

Teen Tuesdays

Springfield, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 225 5th St Suite 301, Springfield, OR

Come hang out! A different topic every week, but always something fun or interesting. (Your Springfield Public Library Teen Advisory Board helps select topics the month beforehand.) Free, for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoJVB_0bgSnQ3l00

Ghost Rider: Performing Fugitive Indigeneity

Springfield, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 S. 5th Avenue #165, Springfield, OR

Ditch Projects is pleased to announce the opening of ‘Ghost Rider: Performing Fugitive Indigeneity’, work by Ka’ila Farrell-Smith. Ka’ila Farrell-Smith is a contemporary Klamath Modoc visual...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Cba4_0bgSnQ3l00

Open House: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at 1191 30th St

Springfield, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 21508756 in Mid-Springfield starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmZ3F_0bgSnQ3l00

Underwater Hockey Practice

Springfield, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 1276 G St, Springfield, OR

Come play hockey every Monday! If you are new to underwater hockey, come give it a try! This sport is fun for all ages and skill levels. Bring your snorkeling gear or use ours. Our gear is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkjub_0bgSnQ3l00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Eugene

Springfield, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 500 Main St, Springfield, OR 97477

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Springfield. 40 tickets available.

