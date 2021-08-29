Cancel
Burney, CA

Burney events coming up

Burney Times
Burney Times
 5 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Burney is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burney area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rf1jk_0bgSnPB200

Face-to-Face-Dating Bamberg

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: Dominikanerstraße 3, 96049 Bamberg

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu Situationen. Beim Face-to-Face-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5y6A_0bgSnPB200

Lake Shasta Caverns

Lakehead, Lakehead-Lakeshore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA

The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgaao_0bgSnPB200

The Community Garden CONNECTION

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

