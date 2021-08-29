Burney events coming up
(BURNEY, CA) Burney is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burney area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA
The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA
Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.
