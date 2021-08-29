Shoals events coming up
(SHOALS, IN) Live events are coming to Shoals.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446
Sweet Tea Trio will be performing a Country Christmas Concert live at the Mitchell Opera House on December 18th @ 7:00 p.m.!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 5506 E Main St, Dubois, IN
Discussing: The Yellow House by Patricia Falvey New members welcomed!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Start Time: 5:00 PM End Time: 7:00 PM Sport: Tennis Gender: Boys Level: Varsity Location: Loogootee Jr/Sr High School Opponent(s) Bedford North Lawrence Ath. Dir: Jeff Callahan Email...
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 AM
Address: 208 Main Street, Loogootee, IN 47553
Join the volunteers from Loogootee United Methodist Church as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446
Lick Creek Band will be performing a variety of music live inside the beautiful Mitchell Opera House on November 20th at 7 p.m.!
