Shoals events coming up

(SHOALS, IN) Live events are coming to Shoals.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:

Sweet Tea Trio - Country Christmas Concert! Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

Sweet Tea Trio will be performing a Country Christmas Concert live at the Mitchell Opera House on December 18th @ 7:00 p.m.!

End of the Month Book Club Dubois, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5506 E Main St, Dubois, IN

Discussing: The Yellow House by Patricia Falvey New members welcomed!

Tennis (Boys V & JV) - Bedford North Lawrence Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Start Time: 5:00 PM End Time: 7:00 PM Sport: Tennis Gender: Boys Level: Varsity Location: Loogootee Jr/Sr High School Opponent(s) Bedford North Lawrence Ath. Dir: Jeff Callahan Email...

Loogootee, IN VBS Workshop (presented by Loogootee UMC) Loogootee, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 AM

Address: 208 Main Street, Loogootee, IN 47553

Join the volunteers from Loogootee United Methodist Church as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!

Lick Creek Band Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

Lick Creek Band will be performing a variety of music live inside the beautiful Mitchell Opera House on November 20th at 7 p.m.!