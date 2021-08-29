Cancel
Morenci, MI

Live events Morenci — what’s coming up

Morenci Times
 5 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morenci area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMCJ6_0bgSnNeo00

NWO Buckeyes Annual Meeting

Wauseon, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1493 North Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, OH 43567

Join us for our Annual Meeting & enjoy a tour of Red Rambler from owners & OSU Alumni: Brent & Brooke Shea!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWypR_0bgSnNeo00

7th Annual FREE Community Carnival

Adrian, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3448 N Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI

Join us as we have a blast, celebrating our community! Visit local vendors, learn more about the services our non-profits can offer, play games, get prizes, jump on inflatables, enjoy the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhYmO_0bgSnNeo00

August Mystery Discussion

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Mystery Book Discussion Tuesday August 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM at AKA Designs. Join Connie in a discussion of the book 'Thick as Thieves' by Sandra Brown. To sign up call Connie at the Wauseon Library...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcS9v_0bgSnNeo00

Wauseon Cruise Night

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Cruise Night is from 6pm-9pm Tuesdays May through August. Tuesday nights during the summer, Fulton street fills with a show that brings guests and local residents to a grand display of motoring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tJn6_0bgSnNeo00

MiSCA Heritage Park Youth MTB Race

Adrian, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Race #1 of the D&D Bicycles 2021 MiSCA Race Series HERITAGE PARK | ADRIAN, MI One of Michigan’s best-kept secrets, the trails at Heritage Park offer a little of everything that you’ll find in...

Learn More

