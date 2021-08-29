Cancel
Colfax, WA

Colfax events calendar

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 5 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) Colfax has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colfax:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Moscow

Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Moscow, ID 83844

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

2021 Idaho Asphalt Conference

Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843

This year, you can choose your venue for our annual gathering of pavement professionals!

2021 CSMI Closing Concert

Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 405 S Main St, Moscow, ID

Hear the final concert for the Chenaniah Summer Music Institute at NSA.

Krantz Family Farewell

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA

Please join us for well wishes for the Krantz Family as they set off for Portland, OR. Monday, August 30 6:30pm-8:00pm Front lawn at Pullman Presbyterian Church 1630 NE Stadium Way Masks Requested...

Mountains Walking Tap Takeover

Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Drop by to meet Mountains Walking and try some of their beers. We will have 6 different beers on draft!

