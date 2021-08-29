Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollandale, MS

Live events on the horizon in Hollandale

Posted by 
Hollandale Today
Hollandale Today
 5 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Hollandale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hollandale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLxmb_0bgSnLtM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Greenville, MS 38702

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaHyV_0bgSnLtM00

2021 Revival @ New Zion Baptist Church

Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Please join us for Revival with Evangelist Brother Greg Dunn and southern gospel band The McClanahan Family! Sunday August 29th- Wednesday September 1st We will update the times closer to date

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cE3fi_0bgSnLtM00

Game Night

Moorhead, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mississippi 3 & E Cherry St, Moorhead, MS

Come out an join us for board games and video games.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6D9f_0bgSnLtM00

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8w4p_0bgSnLtM00

Annual Youth Summit

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1108 3rd Ave, Indianola, MS

"Youth Trying to Survive in this Decaying Society" 2 Timothy 3:1-13 Friday, August 27th @ 7 PM Musical Guests Bro Jimmie Lee, Jr. & Levi Camp, P.J. Walker & Company, and The Disciples. Saturday...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hollandale Today

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
47
Followers
196
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hollandale, MS
City
Moorhead, MS
Greenville, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Greenville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Evangelist#Ms Come#Sun Oct 10#Rolling Fork#P J Walker Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy