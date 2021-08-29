Wilton events coming soon

(WILTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Wilton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilton:

BOSU Balance Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 152 Quebec St, Farmington, ME

Geared towards the older active adult, however everyone is welcome. Good shoes are recommended.

River Valley Rotary Club Meeting Rumford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 85 Lincoln Ave, Rumford, ME

Every Monday at 12:00 Noon at Hope Association, Lincoln Ave. , Rumford

Gregg and Lindsey's Wedding Smithfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 Somerset Ln, Smithfield, ME 04978

Gregg and Lindsey are SO excited that you will be coming to their wedding!

August Book Group--Mainely Power by Matt Cost Readfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1151 Main St, Readfield, ME

The monthly Library Adult Book Group is open to all! Please let the Librarian know ASAP if you would like a copy of the title for this month. The Book Group generally meets on the last Monday of...

Night Sky Tour Belgrade, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

John Meader of Northern Stars Planetarium will lead us on a tour of visible stars and planets. Call for more detail and to pre-registration (required), call 207-495-6039 or e-mail...