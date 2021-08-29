Cancel
Wilton, ME

Wilton events coming soon

Posted by 
Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 5 days ago

(WILTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Wilton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2AVL_0bgSnK0d00

BOSU Balance

Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 152 Quebec St, Farmington, ME

Geared towards the older active adult, however everyone is welcome. Good shoes are recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4lK4_0bgSnK0d00

River Valley Rotary Club Meeting

Rumford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 85 Lincoln Ave, Rumford, ME

Every Monday at 12:00 Noon at Hope Association, Lincoln Ave. , Rumford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOqmx_0bgSnK0d00

Gregg and Lindsey's Wedding

Smithfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 Somerset Ln, Smithfield, ME 04978

Gregg and Lindsey are SO excited that you will be coming to their wedding!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISS7p_0bgSnK0d00

August Book Group--Mainely Power by Matt Cost

Readfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1151 Main St, Readfield, ME

The monthly Library Adult Book Group is open to all! Please let the Librarian know ASAP if you would like a copy of the title for this month. The Book Group generally meets on the last Monday of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6R2i_0bgSnK0d00

Night Sky Tour

Belgrade, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

John Meader of Northern Stars Planetarium will lead us on a tour of visible stars and planets. Call for more detail and to pre-registration (required), call 207-495-6039 or e-mail...

Wilton, ME
