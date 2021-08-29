Coming soon: Candor events

(CANDOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Candor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

Back to School Supply Drive Pinehurst, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 190 Fox Hollow Ct, Pinehurst, NC

Please join and to bring important supplies to classrooms and help children in Moore County. All donations can be dropped off at Fox Hollow Senior Living. For questions … Continue Reading »

Restaurant Equipment Auction Rockingham, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Iron Horse Auction Company is having Restaurant Equipment Auction in Rockingham NC on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

WoodFire NC 2022 - EnVision Star, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Russell Drive, Star, NC 27356

Woodfire NC 2022 - EnVision is an International Woodfire Conference at STARworks in Star, N.C.

SCC Flyers Women’s Volleyball Pinehurst, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3395 Airport Rd, Pinehurst, NC

at home vs Wake Technical Community College 6:00 pm For live stream and stats, click on the link below: https://www.sccflyers.com/sports/wvball/2021-22/boxscores/20210831_2rdq.xml

Lil' Durk & Friends at the NC SC DMV Music Festival on Saturday, September 4 Rockingham, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2153 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC

Chicago rapper and Def Jam signee Lil’ Durk spits rhymes from his multiple mixtapes, singles, and studio albums