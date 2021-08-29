Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Events on the Dannemora calendar

Dannemora Daily
(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dannemora:

Little Explorers – Turtles

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 0-5! You might see them crossing the road, or sunning on a log, but what are turtles doing the rest of the time? We'll...

Stripes: 40th Anniversary Special! ( Fathom Event)

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 N Bowl Ln, Plattsburgh, NY

Catch this 80’s classic Comedy “Stripes”featuring Bill Murray and John Candy! On Sunday, August 29th at 3 pm! Tickets are available online or at Cumberland 12 Cinemas!

Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion | Summer Screening Series

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

Join Mountain Lake PBS and the Strand Center for the Arts for a Nature Cat movie adventure - Ocean Commotion! For the first time ever, Nature Cat boldly goes where he’s never gone before. It’s an...

1st Annual Women's Expo - Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Grab your girlfriends and come join us for a fun time!

Bella Voca at Olive Ridley’s

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Bella Voca at Olive Ridley’s. Great food, drinks, good people and awesome music.

ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

