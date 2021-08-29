Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

Live events on the horizon in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Daily
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are coming to Hillsboro.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6A61_0bgSnHMS00

Silver Eagles, Barber Dimes, Barber Halves, 10 oz. Silver Bar, Morgan and Peace Dollars and more

Whitewater, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:35 PM

Equip-Bid Auctions Inc is having Silver Eagles, Barber Dimes, Barber Halves, 10 oz. Silver Bar, Morgan and Peace Dollars and more in Whitewater KS on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EI1jQ_0bgSnHMS00

Walters' Sunflower Festival

Burns, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10001 NW US Hwy 77, Burns, KS

Walk the paths through the giant sunflower heads! Photo ops will be set up for your photography pleasure. The Pickled Pumpkin will be open and serving cold hard cider or beer for additional fees...

Beanie Babies, Snowbabies, Princess House, Maud Humphrey & Snow Bunnies

Whitewater, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:10 PM

Equip-Bid Auctions Inc is having Beanie Babies, Snowbabies, Princess House, Maud Humphrey & Snow Bunnies in Whitewater KS on Aug 29, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ik9X6_0bgSnHMS00

Kauffman Museum Association Annual Meeting 2021

North Newton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2801 North Main Street, North Newton, KS 67117

​The meeting will include a presentation of museum happenings, board of directors updates, and a summary of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bzME_0bgSnHMS00

Public Tram Tour at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge

Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS

Board a modern-day "covered wagon" (tram) for a 45-minute tour out on our Kansas prairie located in the heart of the Smoky Hills where you will experience an up-close and personal visit within our...

Hillsboro Daily

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

