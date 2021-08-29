Cancel
Columbus, MT

Live events on the horizon in Columbus

Columbus News Watch
 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjFSx_0bgSnFb000

Balloon Smash Sip and Paint

Roberts, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2 N 1st St, Roberts, MT

Have a smashing good time at this fun and easy class where we will paint with balloons on canvas. A fun and relaxing abstract painting with nontraditional methods, definitely a blast! Class is $35...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WXGP_0bgSnFb000

Ladies Nine

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YFW6_0bgSnFb000

Board Meeting-August 2021

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Because of the recent increase in Covid 19 cases, regarding any in-person meeting, if you’ve been sick or experiencing Covid-like symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has Covid 19...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ku664_0bgSnFb000

The Yellowstone Conference: Resilience In The Face Of Adversity

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1732 South 72nd Street West, Franklin and Merle Robbie Chapel, Billings, MT 59106

The fifth annual Yellowstone Conference is focused on adversity, resilience, and change that Montana communities are facing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezgjK_0bgSnFb000

El Wencho on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone

Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

EL Wencho on the River - Good times for a great cause! About this Event Join us August 13, 6 to 11pm on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River for a great show of music from the local Montana...

Columbus, MT
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

