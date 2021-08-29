What’s up Concrete: Local events calendar

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Concrete calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concrete:

JAM at Birdsview Brewing Concrete, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 38302 Washington 20, Concrete, WA 98237

Jeremy Abbott and LJ Bring you them Good Vibes for your backyard party

Science, Practice & Quality Assured Cider & Perry Production Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 16650 State Route 536, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Science and Practice of Cider & Perry Production - June 2022

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Managing Stress Acme, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2026 Valley Hwy, Acme, WA

About the Class: Learn about the window of tolerance for stress and explore what overwhelms you and moves you back into the stress hardiness zone. Participants will learn and practice the body...

Watercolor Workshop with TheMintGardener x Twig & Vine in Mt Vernon, WA Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 22026 Bulson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

Watercolor Technique & Botanicals with Sarah Simon of TheMintGardener: Book Tour Edition