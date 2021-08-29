What’s up Concrete: Local events calendar
(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Concrete calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concrete:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 38302 Washington 20, Concrete, WA 98237
Jeremy Abbott and LJ Bring you them Good Vibes for your backyard party
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 16650 State Route 536, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Science and Practice of Cider & Perry Production - June 2022
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 2026 Valley Hwy, Acme, WA
About the Class: Learn about the window of tolerance for stress and explore what overwhelms you and moves you back into the stress hardiness zone. Participants will learn and practice the body...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 22026 Bulson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
Watercolor Technique & Botanicals with Sarah Simon of TheMintGardener: Book Tour Edition
