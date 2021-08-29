Cancel
Junction, TX

Live events on the horizon in Junction

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Junction:

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...

Snake Eyes — Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 2h 1m An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes loner Snake Eyes but when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested.

Basic Crocheting

Menard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 628 Anderson Lane, Menard, TX 76859

Crocheting, conversation and company. Join us for the basics! Learn about yarn, needles and stitches.

September Concert at The Station on 290 - DARRYL WORLEY

Harper, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 23717 U.S. 290, Harper, TX 78631

Family friendly evening of live music Featuring Darryl Worley with Songwriter's Showcase featuring David Lee, Bernie Nelson & More!

