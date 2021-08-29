Cancel
David City, NE

Live events David City — what’s coming up

David City Journal
 5 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) David City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the David City area:

Ladies night husker

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2313 11th Street, Columbus, NE 68601

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Paws and Claws Animal Rescue Shelter

Learn More
5:00 PM Makerspace Open Hours

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Stop in and see our Ultimaker 3D printer, the Trotec Rayjet 50 laser cutter, our Epson Expression flatbed scanner with an 11” x 17” scan base, and a Graphtec vinyl cutter. We also have a Cricut, a...

Learn More
Seventy-Four Tools for Good Living

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

A spiritual journey through Chapter 4 of The Rule of Benedict. These tools you will not find in Home Depot. You will find them in your own home, right at your fingertips. With these tools you will...

Learn More
(ELC) Safe With You Series - Columbus (2 parts)

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 1470 23rd Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Safety Training: The licensee/director/teachers must complete training developed by the Early Childhood Training Center on Sudden Unexplain

Learn More
Grief Support Group

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Tabitha Health Care Services will offer Grief Support from 1:30-3 p.m. on the last Monday of each month beginning June 27 at the Hy-Vee deli, 3010 23rd St. This group is drop-in and open to anyone...

Learn More

David City, NE
With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Magic Mike#Ne#Ultimaker 3d#Epson Expression#Graphtec#Home Depot#Grief Support
