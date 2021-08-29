Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City events coming up

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 5 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Karnes City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tnED_0bgSnABN00

Confined Space Training

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

Permit Required Confined Space | Your Safety Department Awareness Level Training Your Safety Department, LLC is offering a 4-hour Permit Required Confined Space Training class at the Awareness...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzsJg_0bgSnABN00

K & E Seafood Lounge presents Bradley Lindsley and Chuck Wimer

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Bradley Lindsley and Chuck Wimer for a night of live music in the Crystal Palace!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZyOt_0bgSnABN00

Intro To Meditation & Mindful Breathing

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Welcome to Intro to Meditation & Mindful Breathing! You will learn diferent breathing techniques (Pranayama)and meditation methods to help you center & calm your mind. Enjoy all the benefits that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5fOp_0bgSnABN00

Bee County Sheriff's Office online auction 8/30/2021. Beeville, Texas TX

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Apple Towing Co | Apple Auctioneering Co is conducting an online auction with reserve on behalf of the Bee County Sheriff's Office. All participants in this sale are responsible to read...

Discover Yoga

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Easy and friendly introduction to Yoga. Are you being thinking on practicing Yoga? You may have many preconceptions of this beautiful practice... Yoga is not how far you can bend or how cool you...

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

