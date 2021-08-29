Cancel
Kingman, KS

Kingman calendar: Coming events

Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 5 days ago

(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are coming to Kingman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaJlX_0bgSn9Nt00

Basic stroke-work in acrylic painting course.

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

The ABC's of painting skills in this (8) week course!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLYZA_0bgSn9Nt00

Reno County Farmers Market

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jey9_0bgSn9Nt00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hutchinson, IN 67501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07inOb_0bgSn9Nt00

Last Sunday Ride

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3200 Plaza E Dr, Hutchinson, KS

Join us for a Last Sunday Ride! Meet at 30th street Dillon's in Hutchinson at 2 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Ay8_0bgSn9Nt00

Main Gallery: "Soul Baring" by Kathie Moore — Hutchinson Art Center

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson, KS

"When I display art in public, it is like sharing a private journal of highly personal revelations for all to see. Many of my works are merely a record of preferences for a certain harmony of...

