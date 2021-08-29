Kingman calendar: Coming events
(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are coming to Kingman.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 125 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS
The ABC's of painting skills in this (8) week course!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 103 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson, KS
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Hutchinson, IN 67501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 3200 Plaza E Dr, Hutchinson, KS
Join us for a Last Sunday Ride! Meet at 30th street Dillon's in Hutchinson at 2 pm.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson, KS
"When I display art in public, it is like sharing a private journal of highly personal revelations for all to see. Many of my works are merely a record of preferences for a certain harmony of...
