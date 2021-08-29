Cancel
Townsend, MT

Townsend events calendar

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 5 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Townsend area:

Helena Farmers Market

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fuller Ave, Helena, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM to 1 PM Location: Fuller AvenueJuly 13 - September 21, 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM to 7 PM

Volunteer at the Restore!

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1531 National Ave, Helena, MT

*If you are completing community service, you must contact our volunteer coordinator at (406)-204-5669 before fulfilling your hours.

Frigo and Pederson at Broadwaters Hot Springs and Fitness

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Frigo and Pederson at Broadwaters Hot Springs and Fitness at 4920 US-12, Helena, MT 59601-9695, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Helena

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Kendrick & Mondie @ Ten Mile Creek Brewery

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT

Join K&M in our support of our great community at Ten Mile for Crafting a Better Community. A portion of each drink purchase will benefit Florence Crittenton Family Services, a Helena based...

Townsend News Alert

Townsend News Alert

Townsend, MT
