Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Manchester events coming soon

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUvaM_0bgSn6ji00

30th Annual Win Hoyt Golf Tournament

Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3262 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05255

This tournament is held annually to memorialize Win Hoyt, and to support worthy causes in the community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anJEH_0bgSn6ji00

Moonshine Music Festival (Vermont)

Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1547 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05255

Join us for an extraordinary concert & community experience on the farm ft. Billy Wylder, Mafer Bandola, bus-fired pizza, dancing, veggies!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kl5xA_0bgSn6ji00

Maxine Linehan: What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark

Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., West Road, Manchester, VT 05255

International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan performs her acclaimed What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark @ SVAC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uPNm_0bgSn6ji00

Tai Chi Tuesdays

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT

Reap the rewards of the gentle flowing movements of Tai Chi, frequently described as “meditation in motion.” This is an easy, informal introduction to an ancient practice that supports balance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaAEQ_0bgSn6ji00

Soon Comes Night Album Launch Featuring Carling & Will

Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., West Road, Manchester, VT 05255

Join SVAC for a live performance and the launch of folk duo Carling & Will's album, Soon Comes Night.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
15
Followers
234
Post
356
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petula Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy