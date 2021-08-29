Manchester events coming soon

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

30th Annual Win Hoyt Golf Tournament Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3262 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05255

This tournament is held annually to memorialize Win Hoyt, and to support worthy causes in the community.

Moonshine Music Festival (Vermont) Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1547 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05255

Join us for an extraordinary concert & community experience on the farm ft. Billy Wylder, Mafer Bandola, bus-fired pizza, dancing, veggies!

Maxine Linehan: What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., West Road, Manchester, VT 05255

International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan performs her acclaimed What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark @ SVAC

Tai Chi Tuesdays Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT

Reap the rewards of the gentle flowing movements of Tai Chi, frequently described as “meditation in motion.” This is an easy, informal introduction to an ancient practice that supports balance...

Soon Comes Night Album Launch Featuring Carling & Will Manchester Center, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., West Road, Manchester, VT 05255

Join SVAC for a live performance and the launch of folk duo Carling & Will's album, Soon Comes Night.