Manila calendar: Events coming up

(MANILA, AR) Live events are coming to Manila.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - State University State University, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), State University, AR 72467

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Respect - Aug 27, 28, 29 at 7 pm Kennett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 1st St, Kennett, MO

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom -- it's the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey...

I'm Still Standing Mental Health Luncheon Blytheville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Walker Park, Blytheville, AR 72315

BYBM is hosting the 1st Annual "I'm Still Standing" Women's Luncheon where we will tackle the importance of Mental Health and Self-Care.

Relay For Life Car - Truck - Motorcycle Show Blytheville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4701 Memorial Drive, Blytheville, AR 72315

Relay For Life - Car - Truck - Motorcycle Show - Blytheville Arkansas - September 18, 2021 9am to 2pm

GAME DAY Kennett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:11 AM

Address: 500 Franklin Blvd, Kennett, MO

Tailgate party, bring your lounge chairs and enjoy the day. Food, burgers, ribs, pork steak, wings and more. Fun, water slide, dunk tank, foam machine, corn hole and more. And Family, hang out...