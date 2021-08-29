Hagerstown calendar: Coming events

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Senior Cafe: Nettle Creek Senior Center Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 327 E Main St, Hagerstown, IN

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, this café will not be serving meals. Home-delivered meals are still being delivered. LifeStream cafes provide nutritious meals and a chance to...

Darryl & Connie Stevens 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration Lewisville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Main Street, Lewisville, IN 47352

Come out and celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Darryl and Connie Stevens!

Girls night out Macks Richmond, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 719 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Second Chance Animal Rescue Shelter

Historic Newport Walking Tour Fountain City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 US-27, Fountain City, IN

Newport, Indiana – now known as Fountain City – was well known before the Civil War as a place of safety for freedom seekers, or runaway slaves. On this half-mile walking tour, visit certain...

Northeastern High School Financial Aid Event Fountain City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7295 US-27, Fountain City, IN

Northeastern High School hosts INvestEd for a discussion on college financial aid during the school day for seniors and again in the evening for parents/