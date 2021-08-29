Hagerstown calendar: Coming events
(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 327 E Main St, Hagerstown, IN
Due to concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, this café will not be serving meals. Home-delivered meals are still being delivered. LifeStream cafes provide nutritious meals and a chance to...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 902 East Main Street, Lewisville, IN 47352
Come out and celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Darryl and Connie Stevens!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 719 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374
Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Second Chance Animal Rescue Shelter
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 201 US-27, Fountain City, IN
Newport, Indiana – now known as Fountain City – was well known before the Civil War as a place of safety for freedom seekers, or runaway slaves. On this half-mile walking tour, visit certain...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 7295 US-27, Fountain City, IN
Northeastern High School hosts INvestEd for a discussion on college financial aid during the school day for seniors and again in the evening for parents/
