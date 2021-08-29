Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL9is_0bgSn4yG00

Senior Cafe: Nettle Creek Senior Center

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 327 E Main St, Hagerstown, IN

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, this café will not be serving meals. Home-delivered meals are still being delivered. LifeStream cafes provide nutritious meals and a chance to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxC2d_0bgSn4yG00

Darryl & Connie Stevens 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Lewisville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Main Street, Lewisville, IN 47352

Come out and celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Darryl and Connie Stevens!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5sCz_0bgSn4yG00

Girls night out Macks

Richmond, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 719 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Second Chance Animal Rescue Shelter

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQT7z_0bgSn4yG00

Historic Newport Walking Tour

Fountain City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 US-27, Fountain City, IN

Newport, Indiana – now known as Fountain City – was well known before the Civil War as a place of safety for freedom seekers, or runaway slaves. On this half-mile walking tour, visit certain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW3RV_0bgSn4yG00

Northeastern High School Financial Aid Event

Fountain City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7295 US-27, Fountain City, IN

Northeastern High School hosts INvestEd for a discussion on college financial aid during the school day for seniors and again in the evening for parents/

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
62
Followers
241
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Lewisville, IN
City
Richmond, IN
City
Hagerstown, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Fountain City, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifestream#Northeastern High School#Invested
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy