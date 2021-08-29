Cancel
Avalon, CA

Avalon events coming soon

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 5 days ago

(AVALON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Avalon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Avalon area:

New Year's Eve Party

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 2800 Via Cabrillo-Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Come and bring in the NEW YEAR with the BLUE SATINS, THE HARBOR GROOVE BAND AND THE PHILLY INTRUDERS. PARTY FAVORS, APPETIZERS, DJ DANCING.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

El Cabaret Flamenco

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 434 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Join us Saturday Oct 16th for the return of El Cabaret Flamenco with Esencia Flamenca Dance Co and Guest artists. Passion, Fire and Grace.

Vincent Thomas Bridge Sunset/Moonrise Photography Workshop

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Vincent Thomas Bridge, San Pedro, CA 90731

This 2-Part Workshop includes a live lecture on Zoom on October 14th @ 6pm & a hands-on workshop on October 19th @ 5pm

Casino Night on the Sir Winston Yacht Fundraiser

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Berth 84, 600 Sampson Way, San Pedro, CA 90731

Enjoy a night of casino games, Italian food, wine, beer, music and a silent auction to benefit the Little Italy of LA Assoc. 501c3

Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

