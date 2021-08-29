Live events coming up in Butler

(BUTLER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

Homecoming Toxey, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Please join us for homecoming and a luncheon to follow the service! We would love to have you! All are welcome. ❤️

Volleyball @ Quitman 5:00/6:00 (JV/V) (Events) Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 702 Briarwood Rd, Meridian, MS

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Northeast Lauderdale High School: Tuesday, August 31 (all day)

Zach Williams Rescue Story | The Tour Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 8th St, Meridian, MS 39301

Come experience songs from Zach Williams’ latest album, Rescue Story with We The Kingdom and Cain

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE) Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

CABINETRY AND WOODWORKING FOR BEGINNERS Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

This 7-week course is designed to help you learn the basics of cabinetmaking and woodworking. The course will cover how to plan your projects (making good cut sheets, wise use of your material and...