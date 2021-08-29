Malad City events calendar
(MALAD CITY, ID) Malad City is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 2500 North 900 West, Logan, UT 84321
Connect. Engage. Inspire. The motto of Women in Aviation International will help girls ages 8-18 to see and experience aviation careers.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID
Explore Caffe Ibis® coffees and learn how to brew a perfect cup for your next camping adventure.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: East Carter Street, Pocatello, ID 83209
Scott Presler coming to Frazer Hall, Saturday, Pocatello, Idaho on October 23, 2021* Time subject to change.* 5-7pm listed *
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:45 PM
Address: 22 East Center Street, Logan, UT 84321
Floral Design Workshop, come and enjoy nights out with us at Meraki! Knowledge + Flower Arrangement + Floral Clippers + Good Time
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1300 North Main Street, Logan, UT 84341
This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification for a Utah concealed firearm permit.
