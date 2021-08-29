Malad City events calendar

(MALAD CITY, ID) Malad City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

Girls in Aviation Day Logan-Cache Airport 2021 Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2500 North 900 West, Logan, UT 84321

Connect. Engage. Inspire. The motto of Women in Aviation International will help girls ages 8-18 to see and experience aviation careers.

Sip ‘n Soak with Caffe Ibis® Coffee Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Explore Caffe Ibis® coffees and learn how to brew a perfect cup for your next camping adventure.

Scott Presler in Pocatello, Idaho 2021 Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: East Carter Street, Pocatello, ID 83209

Scott Presler coming to Frazer Hall, Saturday, Pocatello, Idaho on October 23, 2021* Time subject to change.* 5-7pm listed *

Floral Design Class at Meraki Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 22 East Center Street, Logan, UT 84321

Floral Design Workshop, come and enjoy nights out with us at Meraki! Knowledge + Flower Arrangement + Floral Clippers + Good Time

Logan, UT Concealed Carry Class Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 North Main Street, Logan, UT 84341

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification for a Utah concealed firearm permit.