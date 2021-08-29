Cancel
Phillips, WI

Live events Phillips — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
 5 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Phillips is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fc2uu_0bgSn0RM00

Kayaking the Mississippi River

Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI

Rebecca Snyder will share her experiences and adventures from paddling the Mississippi River in a free presentation at the library on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 p.m. Rebecca paddled from August 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DY38v_0bgSn0RM00

Water Baptism

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: N10750 County Park Rd, Phillips, WI

Water Baptism is an important step in every Christian's life. Join us and help celebrate this milestone. If you would like to be water baptized reach out to Pastor Jason by calling (715) 339-7111...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwzMp_0bgSn0RM00

Price County Fair

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N9130 Forest Ln, Phillips, WI

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6p8o_0bgSn0RM00

Rusk County Jr. Fair PRCA Rodeo!

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Explore all upcoming rusk county events in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, find information & tickets for upcoming rusk county events happening in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177DxX_0bgSn0RM00

EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) / EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) | Phillips

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 1408 Pine Ridge Rd, Phillips, WI

EMR/EMT - Part 1 Provides the student with the skills to perform patient assessment, stabilize/immobilize injuries and provide basic treatment of medical emergencies. Prerequisite: Current...

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
