Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boardman, OR

What’s up Boardman: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
Boardman Updates
 5 days ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Boardman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boardman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccUpK_0bgSmzrh00

Prosser Happy Hour Sundays

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 508 Cabernet Ct, Prosser, WA

Happy Hour is back at Prosser Milbrandt! Features: – Up to 50% off select wines – Happy Hour glass prices for club members – Happy Hour bottle prices for all – Weekly wine cocktail specials –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rq4Wq_0bgSmzrh00

Open House/Visita a los Salones de Clase

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Open House - class lists will be posted on the office door upon your arrival The intent of Open House is to see your child’s classroom, and for you and your child to meet their teacher. We hope to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oqs1U_0bgSmzrh00

2021 WA State Grand Design Owners Rally

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103907 Wiser Parkway, Kennewick, WA 99338

2021 Grand Design RV Owners Washington State Rally – September 24th thru 26th, 2020 Wagonmasters: Pat and Stacey Sparks The third annual G

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADtt6_0bgSmzrh00

American Heart Association CPR & First Aid

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

This course is designed for community members. CPR instruction, AED instruction, and basic first aid instruction

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136UE4_0bgSmzrh00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Boardman Updates

Boardman Updates

Boardman, OR
35
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
Boardman, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Ct#Wine Cocktail#Make Yourself#Open House#Wa#Cpr#Aed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy