What’s up Boardman: Local events calendar

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Boardman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boardman:

Prosser Happy Hour Sundays Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 508 Cabernet Ct, Prosser, WA

Happy Hour is back at Prosser Milbrandt! Features: – Up to 50% off select wines – Happy Hour glass prices for club members – Happy Hour bottle prices for all – Weekly wine cocktail specials –...

Open House/Visita a los Salones de Clase Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Open House - class lists will be posted on the office door upon your arrival The intent of Open House is to see your child’s classroom, and for you and your child to meet their teacher. We hope to...

2021 WA State Grand Design Owners Rally Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103907 Wiser Parkway, Kennewick, WA 99338

2021 Grand Design RV Owners Washington State Rally – September 24th thru 26th, 2020 Wagonmasters: Pat and Stacey Sparks The third annual G

American Heart Association CPR & First Aid Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

This course is designed for community members. CPR instruction, AED instruction, and basic first aid instruction

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.