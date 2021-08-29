Coming soon: Weaverville events

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Weaverville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Weaverville area:

Bamberg zaubert Igo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: Maxplatz, 96047 Bamberg

250.000 Besucher - 500 Shows - 100 Künstler - 25 Länder - 0€ Eintritt. Deutschlands größtes Zauberfestival im Weltkulturerbe Bamberg.

The Shivas and ROOKIE Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 6:30PM | SHOW 7PM | $7 | ALL AGES

Destroy Boys and AP Tobler Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7 PM | SHOW 7:30PM | $10 ADV TICKETS | $12 DAY OF | ALL AGES

Art, Crafts and Music Retreat – Far North Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

Vine and Dine For Parks Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!