Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, CA

Maricopa events coming soon

Posted by 
Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 5 days ago

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsxJN_0bgSmwDW00

Bakersfield Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5K

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 11298 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93311

The Bakersfield Walk Like MADD + Dash is MADD's signature fundraising event to help raise awareness and funds to eliminate impaired driving.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfCmY_0bgSmwDW00

11th Annual Alumni and Friends COUGAR COOKOUT

Taft, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 29 Cougar Court, Taft, CA 93268

Taft College Foundation presents the 11th Annual Cougar Cookout where we honor our Veterans and Community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfcv5_0bgSmwDW00

Wind Wolves Preserve - Night Hike

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Address: 16019 Hwy 166, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Join us for a guided hike under the stars at Wind Wolves Preserve!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DR2f_0bgSmwDW00

Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi NEW TICKET LINK - https://bit.ly/3vRJOnz

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 9001 Ashe Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi September 17, 2021, in Bakersfield. NEW TICKET LINK - https://bit.ly/3vRJOnz

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqMrq_0bgSmwDW00

Awaken In Harmony

Maricopa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, Ventucopa, CA 93252

Experience reverence, relaxation and renewal on our conscious playground offering sound baths, plant medicines, dance, yoga, and more...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa, CA
19
Followers
210
Post
816
Views
ABOUT

With Maricopa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Maricopa, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Maricopa, CA
Government
City
Taft, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Dance#Cougar Court#Veterans And Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy