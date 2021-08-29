Maricopa events coming soon

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

Bakersfield Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5K Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 11298 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93311

The Bakersfield Walk Like MADD + Dash is MADD's signature fundraising event to help raise awareness and funds to eliminate impaired driving.

11th Annual Alumni and Friends COUGAR COOKOUT Taft, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 29 Cougar Court, Taft, CA 93268

Taft College Foundation presents the 11th Annual Cougar Cookout where we honor our Veterans and Community.

Wind Wolves Preserve - Night Hike Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Address: 16019 Hwy 166, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Join us for a guided hike under the stars at Wind Wolves Preserve!

Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi NEW TICKET LINK - https://bit.ly/3vRJOnz Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 9001 Ashe Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi September 17, 2021, in Bakersfield. NEW TICKET LINK - https://bit.ly/3vRJOnz

Awaken In Harmony Maricopa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, Ventucopa, CA 93252

Experience reverence, relaxation and renewal on our conscious playground offering sound baths, plant medicines, dance, yoga, and more...