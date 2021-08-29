Connell calendar: What's coming up

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are coming to Connell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connell area:

Adult Mental Health First Aid IN PERSON November 11, 2021 - 8am-4:30pm Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 3924 West Court Street, Cascade Room, Pasco, WA 99301

Take a course. Save a life. Strengthen your community.

Trauma Focused Mental Health & Wellness Training Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 West Clark Street, Pasco, WA 99301

This training is for all first responders, military, veterans and family members to learn about PTSD/PTSI and recovery.

Back to School BBQ Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Enjoy friends, fellowship and yummy food at our back to school BBQ! Volleyball, pickleball, basketball, field games and more!

Bravo the Bagchaser - Bagchasin Tour Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 2829 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301

Join us in Tri - Cities, WA for the Last Bravo the Bagchaser Tour Stop for a 16 & Over Event PLUS After Party for 21 & Over Guest.

Sunday SIN and Karaoke Night at Pasco Dugout Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7111 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Service Industry peeps get $1 off drinks during karaoke with a pay stub or proof of industry work.