Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connell, WA

Connell calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 5 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are coming to Connell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnccB_0bgSmvKn00

Adult Mental Health First Aid IN PERSON November 11, 2021 - 8am-4:30pm

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 3924 West Court Street, Cascade Room, Pasco, WA 99301

Take a course. Save a life. Strengthen your community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xv402_0bgSmvKn00

Trauma Focused Mental Health & Wellness Training

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 West Clark Street, Pasco, WA 99301

This training is for all first responders, military, veterans and family members to learn about PTSD/PTSI and recovery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6IyA_0bgSmvKn00

Back to School BBQ

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Enjoy friends, fellowship and yummy food at our back to school BBQ! Volleyball, pickleball, basketball, field games and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxfpD_0bgSmvKn00

Bravo the Bagchaser - Bagchasin Tour

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 2829 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301

Join us in Tri - Cities, WA for the Last Bravo the Bagchaser Tour Stop for a 16 & Over Event PLUS After Party for 21 & Over Guest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s92S2_0bgSmvKn00

Sunday SIN and Karaoke Night at Pasco Dugout

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7111 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Service Industry peeps get $1 off drinks during karaoke with a pay stub or proof of industry work.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
20
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Connell, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thu Nov 11#Wa 99301#Tri Cities#Wa Service Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy