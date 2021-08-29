Cancel
Crane, TX

Crane events calendar

 5 days ago

(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crane:

Trap and Paint

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 East Murphy Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Trap and Paint !!!!! Trap Nite way- good vibes, drinks, trap tunes, and a whole lot of color.

Creative Expressions Experience-Art

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4682 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

Danny Gokey - Volunteers - Odessa, TX

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 N Lee Ave, Odessa, TX 79761

Come volunteer at this Danny Gokey event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Covid Vaccine Clinic

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4241 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

This August 31, let's be a part of healing our community! Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer FREE covid vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up from 3-6pm on the north side of our building...

Al-Anon Family Group

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4141 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Crane, TX
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

