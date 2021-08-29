Crane events calendar
(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crane:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1020 East Murphy Street, Odessa, TX 79761
Trap and Paint !!!!! Trap Nite way- good vibes, drinks, trap tunes, and a whole lot of color.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 4682 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762
Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 709 N Lee Ave, Odessa, TX 79761
Come volunteer at this Danny Gokey event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 4241 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
This August 31, let's be a part of healing our community! Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer FREE covid vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up from 3-6pm on the north side of our building...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 4141 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...
