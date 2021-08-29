Crane events calendar

(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crane:

Trap and Paint Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 East Murphy Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Trap and Paint !!!!! Trap Nite way- good vibes, drinks, trap tunes, and a whole lot of color.

Creative Expressions Experience-Art Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4682 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

Danny Gokey - Volunteers - Odessa, TX Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 N Lee Ave, Odessa, TX 79761

Come volunteer at this Danny Gokey event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Covid Vaccine Clinic Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4241 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

This August 31, let's be a part of healing our community! Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer FREE covid vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up from 3-6pm on the north side of our building...

Al-Anon Family Group Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4141 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...