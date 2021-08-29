Wyalusing calendar: Events coming up
(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 122 S Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA
Reuse For A Better Tomorrow at Sayre Public Library - PA, Sayre, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 960 N Wilbur Ave #900, Sayre, PA
I DECLARE... TRIVIA NIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT!!! We are excited to announce a special "The Office" themed trivia for next week!! All questions will be about everyone's favorite comedy for anyone whose...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Enjoy a nice day under a pavilion with friends and family barn quilting. Pattern is as shown, think paint by numbers! We will guide you the entire way! No need to stress. PICK A PUMPKIN OR A LEAF...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 625 Broad St, Waverly, NY
Find the obituary of Eric A. Behets (1945 - 2021) from Sayre, PA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 552 Main Street, Apalachin, NY 13732
The concert by Michael Charles and His Band takes you on a guitar driven journey through 38 years and 38 releases of original music and the
