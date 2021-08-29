Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing calendar: Events coming up

Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om80u_0bgSmtZL00

Reuse For A Better Tomorrow

Sayre, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 122 S Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA

Reuse For A Better Tomorrow at Sayre Public Library - PA, Sayre, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAyj4_0bgSmtZL00

THE OFFICE - Trivia Kings, Yuengs and Wings at Sam’s!

Sayre, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 960 N Wilbur Ave #900, Sayre, PA

I DECLARE... TRIVIA NIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT!!! We are excited to announce a special "The Office" themed trivia for next week!! All questions will be about everyone's favorite comedy for anyone whose...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4C9y_0bgSmtZL00

Fall Barn Quilting!

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Enjoy a nice day under a pavilion with friends and family barn quilting. Pattern is as shown, think paint by numbers! We will guide you the entire way! No need to stress. PICK A PUMPKIN OR A LEAF...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njmh0_0bgSmtZL00

Memorial service

Waverly, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 625 Broad St, Waverly, NY

Find the obituary of Eric A. Behets (1945 - 2021) from Sayre, PA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qB56I_0bgSmtZL00

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Live in Concert

Apalachin, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 552 Main Street, Apalachin, NY 13732

The concert by Michael Charles and His Band takes you on a guitar driven journey through 38 years and 38 releases of original music and the

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

