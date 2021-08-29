Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover-foxcroft, ME

What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 5 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6Dv7_0bgSmsgc00

Bangor Area Recovery Network at the Drive In

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1674 Hammond Street, Hermon, ME 04401

Join us for an event that gives us an opportunity to educate, socialize, and recover loudly.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCvrQ_0bgSmsgc00

2021 Maine NBHA State Championship Show

Levant, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Find events happening in and around Levant, Maine in August

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loLka_0bgSmsgc00

Live at Seasons (Downunder Club)

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME 04401

This is a live hip-hop show in Bangor, be ready!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351dbs_0bgSmsgc00

Yoga in the Park: Bangor Waterfront

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 81 Railroad Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Join Om Land Yoga to end the day with a restorative yoga session, brought to you in partnership with Bangor Parks and Recreation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO2Ls_0bgSmsgc00

207 Music Group LLC Present’s

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 82 Morgan Hill Lane, Hermon, ME 04401

“Raxx” will be making a stop in Hermon, Maine at Morgan Hill Event Center

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft, ME
9
Followers
64
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Dover-Foxcroft Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
City
Hermon, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Parks And Recreation#Restorative Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy