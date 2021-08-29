What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar
(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 1674 Hammond Street, Hermon, ME 04401
Join us for an event that gives us an opportunity to educate, socialize, and recover loudly.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Find events happening in and around Levant, Maine in August
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME 04401
This is a live hip-hop show in Bangor, be ready!!!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 81 Railroad Street, Bangor, ME 04401
Join Om Land Yoga to end the day with a restorative yoga session, brought to you in partnership with Bangor Parks and Recreation
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 82 Morgan Hill Lane, Hermon, ME 04401
“Raxx” will be making a stop in Hermon, Maine at Morgan Hill Event Center
Comments / 0