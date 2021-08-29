What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:

Bangor Area Recovery Network at the Drive In Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1674 Hammond Street, Hermon, ME 04401

Join us for an event that gives us an opportunity to educate, socialize, and recover loudly.

2021 Maine NBHA State Championship Show Levant, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Find events happening in and around Levant, Maine in August

Live at Seasons (Downunder Club) Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME 04401

This is a live hip-hop show in Bangor, be ready!!!

Yoga in the Park: Bangor Waterfront Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 81 Railroad Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Join Om Land Yoga to end the day with a restorative yoga session, brought to you in partnership with Bangor Parks and Recreation

207 Music Group LLC Present’s Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 82 Morgan Hill Lane, Hermon, ME 04401

“Raxx” will be making a stop in Hermon, Maine at Morgan Hill Event Center