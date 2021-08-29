Franklinville calendar: Coming events

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklinville:

Davey O. live at Ellicottville Distillery Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Davey O. performs live at Ellicottville Distillery on Sunday August 29th from 2pm-5pm. www.daveyo.com

Free Modern Workshop Olean, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 609 S Union St, Olean, NY

Come down to the studio and try out a Modern Class - ON US! Use code MODERN10. We will only be accepting 10 students, register today to save your spot! www.nsdolean.co

All Hall Meetings Houghton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Willard Ave, Houghton, NY

Monday, August 30th: Lambein All Hall Meeting- Paine – Schaller Hall – 9-10pm Roth All Hall Meeting- CFA – Recital

Music On The Lawn Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY

2021’s Music on the Lawn! At the CRCS Elementary School- Elm St Cuba, NY If Rain it will move to the Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main Street Cuba. Enjoy this jammed packed, local act schedule! Bring...

50 years of Treasures! Sandusky, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 11531 Mutton Hollow Rd, Sandusky, NY

Tools, woman’s clothing, collectibles, glassware, furniture, rugs, kitchen wares, and so much more!! Multi-family sale There will be something for everyone! Please DO NOT come before 9am