Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 5 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklinville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU02h_0bgSmrnt00

Davey O. live at Ellicottville Distillery

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Davey O. performs live at Ellicottville Distillery on Sunday August 29th from 2pm-5pm. www.daveyo.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkvGd_0bgSmrnt00

Free Modern Workshop

Olean, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 609 S Union St, Olean, NY

Come down to the studio and try out a Modern Class - ON US! Use code MODERN10. We will only be accepting 10 students, register today to save your spot! www.nsdolean.co

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sw2xy_0bgSmrnt00

All Hall Meetings

Houghton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Willard Ave, Houghton, NY

Monday, August 30th: Lambein All Hall Meeting- Paine – Schaller Hall – 9-10pm Roth All Hall Meeting- CFA – Recital

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL7na_0bgSmrnt00

Music On The Lawn

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY

2021’s Music on the Lawn! At the CRCS Elementary School- Elm St Cuba, NY If Rain it will move to the Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main Street Cuba. Enjoy this jammed packed, local act schedule! Bring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RKJa_0bgSmrnt00

50 years of Treasures!

Sandusky, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 11531 Mutton Hollow Rd, Sandusky, NY

Tools, woman’s clothing, collectibles, glassware, furniture, rugs, kitchen wares, and so much more!! Multi-family sale There will be something for everyone! Please DO NOT come before 9am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
29
Followers
218
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, NY
City
Franklinville, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Government
City
Ellicottville, NY
Franklinville, NY
Government
City
Cuba, NY
City
Olean, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Opera House#Ny Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy